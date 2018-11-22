Officials investigating cause of house fire in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department worked a house fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire happened at S 16th Avenue right before 5:30 p.m.
Battalion Chief J R Russell with the HFD says they are still investigating exactly how the fire happened, but the home is a total loss. Officials say an elderly woman did live in the home, and was removed from the home with a little smoke inhalation but no injuries. Russell says they believe the fire started at the back of the home.
The fire took about 10 to 15 minutes to take out.
