Jefferson Davis, Seminary set for rematch in 3A South State

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Brian Rials and Lance Mancuso coached together for several years.
Rials was an assistant under Mancuso when they led Seminary to its lone state championship in 2003.
The two longtime friends will be on opposite sidelines on Friday when Mancuso brings Jefferson Davis into Seminary to battle the Rials-led Bulldogs. The two coaches even joked about cancelling practice altogether for their respective teams this week.
"We do a lot of painting together in the summer and the off days and stuff like that,” Mancuso said. “We kinda joked about it, let's go and find a couple painting jobs and try to make some extra money. We'll both just show up Friday night and play. I respect [Rials] and his program and the things he's been able to accomplish over there so much."
“It’s special to get to play him,” Rials said. “He does a great job and is one of the most successful coaches in the state, obviously. But it’s always fun to coach against your friends and adds a little to it. But it’s nothing personal, we’re just trying to win a game on Friday.”
Seminary (11-3) won the first meeting with Jefferson Davis (10-4) by the score of 20-14 on October 19.
