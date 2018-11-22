Get out and vote rally held at Hattiesburg church

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Mississippi Poor People’s Campaign hosted a get out and vote rally at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Hattiesburg to encourage all people to march to the polls. This comes after a runoff election was called for the U.S. Senate race between Sen. Cindy-Hyde Smith and Mike Espy.
Rev. William Barber II, president of Miss. Poor People’s campaign, was the keynote speaker of the event and said that it’s time for not just a simple change but a real change.
“We’re tired of seeing people split us over false issues and not deal with the real issues,” said Barber.
Barber is a Protestant minister and political leader in North Carolina. He is a member of the national board of the NAACP and the chair of its Legislative Political Action Committee.
Barber was the keynote speaker of the rally and said that every vote matters in the runoff election.
“It is very important because of that 300,000 people that don’t have healthcare, a lot of them are millennials,” said Barber.
Clarence Magee, president of the Forrest County NAACP, said that the rally served a purpose and that purpose was to hear other people’s past to paint the future.
“So we need to have people come out while those of us who are seniors can tell our stories, so we can tell them that it ain’t' that bad now,” said Magee.
Participants of the event had a chance to tell their stories in front of community members as well.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.