Covington residents get incentives to holiday shop in their home county

COVINGTON COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Covington County residents have some extra reasons to shop in their home county this holiday season.
Dozens of businesses and the Covington County Chamber of Commerce have partnered to give prizes for shoppers as part of the annual “Santa Shops Covington County First” campaign.
It began Tuesday and runs through Nov. 27.
Participating businesses are offering door prizes and those winners will qualify for a grand prize, offered by the Chamber of Commerce, on Nov. 29.
“On Nov. 29, which is the night of the Collins Christmas Parade, is when we will draw for the Chamber dollars," said Marie Shoemake, executive director of the Covington County Chamber of Commerce. “That’s when all the merchants bring their tickets, put them in a big barrel and we draw prior to the Collins Christmas Parade.”
“It’s a boost to the economy, it increases our tax dollars, people shopping at home, but it also builds a special spirit that people that maybe don’t come downtown all the time, they may come and actually see the quality products and the variety,” Shoemake said.
Shoemake also said the annual “Christmas in the Park” at Bettie D. Robertson Memorial Park, opens Thanksgiving night. You can see the display on Thursday through Saturday from 5-9 p.m., through Dec. 29.
