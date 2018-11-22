Black Friday deals/shopping hours in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year for shoppers looking for a deal. Black Friday is almost here, and many shoppers are already plotting their post-Thanksgiving meal raid on stores.
Here are some Black Friday deals in the Pine Belt to help you plan ahead:
- Best Buy will open its doors at 5 p.m. Thursday for Black Friday. You can view Best Buy’s Black Friday sales ad here.
- Walmart’s Black Friday deals begin online at at 9 p.m. Wednesday and in stores on Thursday at 6 p.m. You can view Walmart’s full Black Friday sales catalog here.
- Target’s Black Friday sales begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday and close at 1 a.m. Friday. It will reopen at 7 a.m. Friday. You can view Target’s Black Friday deals here.
- Belk will open at 4 p.m. on Thursday and close at 1 a.m. Friday. The store will open back up at 6 a.m. Friday and remain open until 10 p.m. You can view Belk’s Black Friday deals here.
- Old Navy will begin Black Friday sales at 3 p.m. on Thursday. You can view their Black Friday deals here.
- Home Depot’s Black Friday ad will be released on Wednesday, until then, you can view Home Depot appliance deals here.
- The Lowe’s Black Friday ad will be released on Thursday, but they’ve got early deals here.
- Black Friday deals at Kohl’s will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday and even earlier online. You can view Black Friday deals from Kohl’s here.
- Academy Sports and Outdoors will be open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday. You can view the Academy Sports and Outdoors Black Friday ad here.
Hours and deals may vary by store location.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.