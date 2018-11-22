Bay Springs meets Taylorsville in 2A South State showdown

“We always feel like it’s better when you get a rematch at somebody,” said Bay Springs head coach Dan Brady. “You know how they’re going to play stuff. On the flip side, they know how you’re going to play stuff too. We went back to the drawing board, there was definitely some stuff that we didn’t do well that we’ve fixed since then. I think we learned a lot. For a half, we played ‘em as close as anybody has but second half they got after us pretty good. We’re going to use that as motivation. The rematch factor of it I think will definitely go in our advantage.”