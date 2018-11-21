Vitalant asking for blood donations during holidays

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Blood donations are always needed, both before and after the holiday season. Vitalant is asking that you join them as they host their blood drive this month.
The blood drive is from Nov. 19 through Nov. 30. Donors can save time by completing the Fast Track Health History the day they donate. To complete this form, visit their website www.vitalant.org. Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health.
Donors can skip the long shopping lines on Black Friday and Cyber Monday when they visit their nearest Vitalant Donation Center and donate to get an Amazon gift card.
All donors will receive a free T-shirt and the 25 dollar Amazon gift card.
For more information, visit their website at www.vitalant.org.
