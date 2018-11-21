US Army to introduce new Army Greens uniform

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The United States Army will begin restoring an iconic look as early as 2020.
The Army announced on Veterans Day that it was adopting the “Army Greens” as its new service uniform for everyday business wear for all soldiers. The uniforms were worn by American soldiers in World War II.
The current Army Blues Uniform will return to being a formal dress uniform, according the Army.
The Army said the uniforms will be cost-neutral for enlisted soldiers. Female soldiers will have the option to wear a skirt or pants with the uniform and will have additional shoe options.
The uniforms will be fielded to soldiers reporting to their first units as early as the summer of 2020, according to the Army. The mandatory wear date will be 2028.
The Army Greens will not cost additional taxpayers dollars, according to the Army. The uniforms will also be made in America.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.