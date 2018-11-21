Thanksgiving Eve forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Good morning everyone! It's a little cool this morning across the area with temps in the 30s.
Skies will be sunny with highs will be in the low 60s. Skies will be clear this evening with temps in the 40s. Lows tonight will be in the low 40s.
Thanksgiving Day looks nice and sunny in the Pine Belt with temps in the low 60s.
Temps for overnight Black Friday shopping will be in the low 40s. Rain looks to move in later in the afternoon and evening on Friday with highs in the low 60s.
Saturday looks to be partly cloudy and dry for the Egg Bowl and Iron Bowl games.
Next Week looks cooler with highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.
