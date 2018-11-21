Oak Grove set for rematch with Brandon at South State

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - One of Oak Grove’s only two losses this season came against Brandon in mid-October.
Since then, the Warriors have won four straight and find themselves practicing the week of Thanksgiving. Oak Grove meets the Bulldogs for a second time on Friday in the 6A South State title.
“Just having an older team,” said Oak Grove head coach Drew Causey, when asked what’s different about this year’s group of Warriors. “You go back a couple years ago, a lot of these guys were sophomores when they were starting for us. To learn how to play, to learn how to compete, to learn how to believe in each other. I think a lot of that has to do with it. We’ve played some good football this year.”
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.