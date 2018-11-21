New executive director named for Mississippi Office of Homeland Security

JACKSON, MS (WDAM) - A new executive director for the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security was announced on Wednesday.
Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Marshall Fisher announced that Jenny Williams will take on the role on Dec. 1, according to MDPS Communications Director Therese Apel.
Williams is the current director of the Mississippi Analysis and Information Center where she has served for two years.
“We are grateful that Director Williams has agreed to accept this position. Her decades of experience in federal law enforcement as an FBI agent will prove invaluable in this important leadership role,” Fisher said in a news release. “She’s a proven leader with a can-do attitude and has a stellar reputation in the law enforcement community in Mississippi for her work ethic and ability to produce results. I am honored to have Director Williams as a member of my executive staff.”
Apel said Williams has 31 years of law enforcement experience and retired from the FBI in December 2014.
“It has been a distinct privilege to serve as the Director of the Fusion Center. I am incredibly proud of the success of my team, and fortunately I will not be far away as the Fusion Center falls under the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security,” Williams said. “I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Mississippi in my new capacity as the Executive Director of MOHS.”
