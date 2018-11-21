Man wanted for questioning in Hattiesburg homicide turns himself in

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A Louisiana man wanted for questioning in connection to a homicide turned himself in Wednesday morning, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.
Hayden Calico, 18, was wanted for questioning in connection to the death of 19-year-old Jack Eagan Kelly. According to Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict, Kelly died from vascular trauma due to stab wounds. Police said Kelly was dropped off injured to a AAA Ambulance crew at Clark’s service station on U.S. Highway 49 just before midnight.
Police arrested 22-year-old Alex Emmanuel Roberts Rivera and 23-year-old Delbert Edgar Kennedy III. Rivera was charged with second-degree murder, hindering prosecution and conspiracy to possess narcotics, and Kennedy was charged with accessory after the fact of second-degree murder, hindering prosecution and conspiracy to possess narcotics.
According to HPD Spokesperson Ryan Moore, Calico has been charged with four charges: conspiracy to commit a crime (sale of controlled substance), conspiracy to commit a crime (armed robbery), hindering prosecution and attempted armed robbery.
Moore says Calico was taken to the Forrest County Jail to be booked.
