Judge issues stay on Laurel annexation of Pendorff

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - The city of Laurel will have to temporarily put off its plans to annex the Pendorff community.
A judge issued a stay of an earlier verdict saying the city could move forward with the annexation.
This comes after concerned Pendorff residents filed an appeal to the ruling that was in Laurel’s favor.
The case now goes to the Mississippi Supreme Court and could take up to three years for a final judgement.
“We believe annexation is not in the best interest of the business owners and the citizens of Pendorff because we believe it’s simply an attempt to take tax dollars," said Edward Allegretti, president of the Pendorff Community Association. "If the Supreme Court rules in Laurel’s favor, then they can proceed, of course we hope they’ll lose and that the court will rule in the favor of Pendorff, which means there’ll be no annexation.”
Laurel argues that if annexed, Pendorff residents will have police and fire protection as well as sanitation pick up.
