Judge issues stay on Laurel annexation of Pendorff

“We believe annexation is not in the best interest of the business owners and the citizens of Pendorff because we believe it’s simply an attempt to take tax dollars," said Edward Allegretti, president of the Pendorff Community Association. "If the Supreme Court rules in Laurel’s favor, then they can proceed, of course we hope they’ll lose and that the court will rule in the favor of Pendorff, which means there’ll be no annexation.”