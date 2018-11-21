Jones County drug bust leads to another drug bust

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division made one drug bust on Monday that led to another drug bust on Tuesday.
A total of seven people and several juveniles were arrested in the busts, according to the sheriff’s department.
The sheriff’s department said narcotics investigators were conducting surveillance of a known drug trafficker on Monday in an area where a previous undercover narcotics purchase was made. The men were followed to a Dollar General in Pendorff, where investigators noticed a set of digital scales in plain sight in the vehicle.
The three men admitted that illegal drugs were in the vehicle, according to JCSO. Investigators seized a handgun, approximately 2 ounces of powder cocaine and approximately 8 pounds of marijuana from the vehicle.
Investigators arrested 27-year-old Robert Aguilar, of Ellisville, and 25-year-old Sean Clark, of Laurel, on drug charges, according to the sheriff’s department. Aguilar had an outstanding felony warrant for sale of a controlled substance at the time of his arrest.
The third passenger was released pending further investigation.
On Tuesday, investigators executed a search warrant in the area of Paulding Road, which the sheriff’s department said is connected to Aguilar and known for being a drop-off point for drugs.
Another 8 pounds of marijuana, 3 firearms, drug scales and drug packaging material were recovered, according to JCSO. Some of the marijuana was wrapped as gifts.
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, investigators arrested the following:
- Candace Hill, 48, of Ellisville, who lived at the home, was charged with three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
- Malex Jasper, 18, of Laurel, was charged with possession of marijuana first offense.
- Logan Myrick, 19, of Laurel, was charged with possession of marijuana first offense.
- Jackson Short, 20, was charged with possession of marijuana first offense.
- Phillip Clayton, 39, of Ellisville, was arrested on a bench warrant.
One juvenile at the home was turned over to parents and two others were taken to the Jones County Juvenile Detention Center.
One of the juveniles was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. The sheriff’s department said investigators discovered that the juvenile was distributing drugs to students at several area high schools.
Investigators also determined that shipments of cocaine and marijuana were regularly received at several Jones County addresses from Brownsville, Texas, according to JCSO. Jones County investigators have contacted the U.S. Postal Inspectors and other federal agencies regarding the shipments.
All suspects will make their initial appearances in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday.
