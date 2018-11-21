Hattiesburg police respond to stabbing, man in custody

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 200 block of North 40th Avenue just after 1:30 p.m.
November 21, 2018 at 2:48 PM CST

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police have one man in custody after responding to a report of a stabbing on Wednesday afternoon.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said officers responded to the incident in the 200 block of North 40th Avenue just after 1:30 p.m.

One man was taken into custody when officers arrived and another man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to Moore.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you are asked to call HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

