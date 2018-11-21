East Marion still alive in 1A playoffs

COLUMBIA, MS (WDAM) - East Marion went down to Lumberton on Friday and beat a one-loss Panthers squad 26-14.
The Eagles are peaking at the right time – winners of their last four games and six of their last seven. Coach Kevin Jackson and company visit the defending 1A South State champs Nanih Waiya on Friday.
“A lot of people didn't think we were going to beat Lumberton,” said East Marion senior running back Wanya Cook. “We just had to play team ball, we just had to show up as a team. Coach Jackson told us, ‘Let’s just go shock the world.’ Everyone’s really been doubting us so it feels good to be practicing Thanksgiving week."
“I think the biggest difference is that our senior leadership has changed dramatically,” Jackson said. “It’s a group that has gotten closer together and have pulled together, and have encouraged our younger guys to pull with them to get us to this point.”
