1 dead, 5 injured after cars burst into flames on Brooklyn Bridge

NEW YORK (RNN/WABC/CNN) – One person is dead and five others were injured after a crash on the Brooklyn Bridge caused it to shut down during the morning commute, fire officials said.
It happened Wednesday around 7:15 a.m. when two vehicles traveling on the Brooklyn-bound side of the bridge crashed into another vehicle, causing them to spin out of control, the New York Times reported.
Five people suffered minor injuries. The deceased victim has not been identified.
Firefighters arrived on scene and extinguished the blaze around 8 a.m.
