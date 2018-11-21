Christian Services feeds thousands with annual Thanksgiving meal

“Today, we’re focusing on the traditional Thanksgiving dinner. We’ve got turkey and dressing and cranberry sauce and green beans and giblet gravy. All the stuff that momma used to fix. We want to take time and remember that we’ve all got a purpose and a reason to be thankful, but we want to extend that same thankfulness to our community and to those who might not feel that they have a purpose to be thankful,” said Jim Prout, Executive Director of Christian Services.