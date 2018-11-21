Christian Services feeds thousands with annual Thanksgiving meal

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg service organization hosted an annual holiday feast Tuesday for needy families in the Pine Belt. Dozens of volunteers helped make Christian Services' annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner a memorable event.
Sharwinda Robinson, of Hattiesburg, was among the many people who enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal at Christian Services.
“It’s good for people who don’t have anything to eat or just come over here, especially for homeless people who don’t have family,” said Robinson.
The folks at Christian Services provide meals five days a week, but it isn’t every day that turkey is the main course.
“Today, we’re focusing on the traditional Thanksgiving dinner. We’ve got turkey and dressing and cranberry sauce and green beans and giblet gravy. All the stuff that momma used to fix. We want to take time and remember that we’ve all got a purpose and a reason to be thankful, but we want to extend that same thankfulness to our community and to those who might not feel that they have a purpose to be thankful,” said Jim Prout, Executive Director of Christian Services.
Dozens of volunteers helped to prepare and serve up the holiday dinners.
“We all just decided it would be great to do some community service. It’s great to help during this time of need,” said Patricia Rogers, volunteer.
“Thanksgiving is a time that we need to sit down and understand that love is love, regardless of where it comes from or who it’s for. So, we just need to volunteer and help and support each other,” said A.J. Houston, another volunteer.
More than 2,000 meals were prepared for dine in or delivery Tuesday.
Christian Services has been hosting its Community Thanksgiving Dinner for more than 30 years.
