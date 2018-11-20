Tuesday morning forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! Light rain overnight is leaving the area this morning. It’s a little cool this morning across the area with temps in the 50s and cloudy skies. Skies will clear throughout the day becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s. Skies will be clear this evening with temps in the 40s. Lows tonight will be in the mid 30s.