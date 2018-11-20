Tuesday morning forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! Light rain overnight is leaving the area this morning. It’s a little cool this morning across the area with temps in the 50s and cloudy skies. Skies will clear throughout the day becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s. Skies will be clear this evening with temps in the 40s. Lows tonight will be in the mid 30s.
Wednesday will be nice and Sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Thanksgiving Day looks nice and sunny in the Pine Belt with temps in the low 60s.
Temps for overnight Black Friday shopping will be in the low 40s. Rain looks to move in later in the afternoon and evening on Friday with highs in the low 60s.
Saturday looks to be partly cloudy and dry for the Egg Bowl and Iron Bowl Games.
