Saks accused of race, age discrimination in lawsuit

Six of eight plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Saks Fifth Avenue department store, from left, Derick Longley, Pablo Orozco, Thomas Bisky, and Kenneth Taylor, third from right, Nixson McCray, second from right, William Charles Blocker, right, and their lawyers Derek Sells, fourth from right, and Stephanie Correa, fourth from left, hold a press conference, Tuesday Nov. 20, 2018, in New York. The lawsuit charges that Saks, which is owned by Hudson's Bay Company, subjected the men to unlawful age and race discrimination, a hostile work environment and unlawful retaliation. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) (Bebeto Matthews)