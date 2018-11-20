Saks accused of race, age discrimination in lawsuit

Six of eight plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Saks Fifth Avenue department store, from left, Derick Longley, Pablo Orozco, Thomas Bisky, and Kenneth Taylor, third from right, Nixson McCray, second from right, William Charles Blocker, right, and their lawyers Derek Sells, fourth from right, and Stephanie Correa, fourth from left, hold a press conference, Tuesday Nov. 20, 2018, in New York. The lawsuit charges that Saks, which is owned by Hudson's Bay Company, subjected the men to unlawful age and race discrimination, a hostile work environment and unlawful retaliation. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) (Bebeto Matthews)
By DEEPTI HAJELA | November 20, 2018 at 3:38 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 3:38 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Eight former employees at the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship store have filed a race and age discrimination lawsuit against the high-end store and its corporate parent.

The suit was filed Tuesday in New York.

Attorney Derek Sells says the black, white and Hispanic men were subjected to a hostile work environment and then fired.

He says managers made it difficult for them to get customers from store foot traffic, berated them, didn't promote them and allowed younger, white colleagues to harass them.

Some of the plaintiffs say that even when they made sales targets, managers would find other metrics to evaluate them poorly.

Saks' parent organization, Hudson's Bay Co., says it is committed to diversity and inclusion and takes the allegations seriously. It is declining to comment on the litigation.

