MS Dept. of Corrections announces lift of statewide lockdown

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Officials with the Mississippi Department of Corrections announced on Nov. 19 that a statewide lockdown was no longer in effect. According to MDOC’s Facebook page, activities such as visitation, commissary and outside recreation have resumed at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman (MSP), East Mississippi Correctional Facility (EMCF), South Mississippi Correctional Institution (SMCI) and Wilkinson County Correctional Facility (WCCF).
Nearly a month ago on Oct. 22, MDOC took to their Facebook page stating that a “statewide incident” led to the lockdown. WDAM-TV reached out to the agency for more details at the time, but MDOC did not return our requests for additional information.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections system includes three state and private prisons along with 15 regional facilities.
