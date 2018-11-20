LIST: Where you can get a Thanksgiving dinner

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Not everyone feels like going through the trouble of cooking on Thanksgiving, and that’s okay. Thankfully, there are plenty of places open on Thanksgiving where you can get your feast.
- Shoneys will feature an all you can eat Thanksgiving Day feast, starting at $14.99, which includes a drink and a free slice of pumpkin pie. Kids 4 and under will enjoy a free food bar with adult meal purchase.
- Applebee’s will be offering a special Thanksgiving meal with turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy and garlicky green beans at select locations.
- Cracker Barrel will serve a Homestyle Turkey n' Dressing meal on Thanksgiving that includes sweet potato casserole and pumpkin pie. You can also order a feast ahead of time and pick it up.
- Waffle House will be open, as always, for breakfast, lunch and dinner on Thanksgiving.
- IHOP will be offering their pumpkin spice pancakes. Hours may vary by location.
- Select Hooter’s locations will be open on Thanksgiving afternoon, according to Business Insider. Be sure to call ahead to make sure your area’s restaurant is participating.
- Select Starbucks locations will be open on Thanksgiving.
Hours may vary by location. Call ahead to make sure your area restaurant is open.
