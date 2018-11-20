LIST: Where you can get a Thanksgiving dinner

LIST: Where you can get a Thanksgiving dinner
(Photo source: Pixabay)
November 19, 2018 at 7:15 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 7:15 PM

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Not everyone feels like going through the trouble of cooking on Thanksgiving, and that’s okay. Thankfully, there are plenty of places open on Thanksgiving where you can get your feast.

  • Shoneys will feature an all you can eat Thanksgiving Day feast, starting at $14.99, which includes a drink and a free slice of pumpkin pie. Kids 4 and under will enjoy a free food bar with adult meal purchase. 
  • Applebee’s will be offering a special Thanksgiving meal with turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy and garlicky green beans at select locations. 
  • Cracker Barrel will serve a Homestyle Turkey n' Dressing meal on Thanksgiving that includes sweet potato casserole and pumpkin pie. You can also order a feast ahead of time and pick it up. 
  • Waffle House will be open, as always, for breakfast, lunch and dinner on Thanksgiving. 
  • IHOP will be offering their pumpkin spice pancakes. Hours may vary by location. 
  • Select Hooter’s locations will be open on Thanksgiving afternoon, according to Business Insider. Be sure to call ahead to make sure your area’s restaurant is participating. 
  • Select Starbucks locations will be open on Thanksgiving. 

Hours may vary by location. Call ahead to make sure your area restaurant is open.

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.