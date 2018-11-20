Here’s your 2018 USPS, FedEx and UPS holiday shipping deadline guide

(RNN) - Black Friday and Cyber Monday are days away. And like last year, more than 100 million consumers are expected to take advantage of irresistible promos and amazing deals over the five day shopping period.
Thanks to the release of early online gift shopping guides, which began circulating in October, the shopping trend doesn’t seem to be slowing down.
Retailers and packaging and shipping carriers alike are preparing for another record-breaking weekend.
If you want your gifts to get to friends and loved ones on time, you’d better get your shipping strategy together now.
The United States Postal Service alone expects to deliver more than 900 million packages and nearly 15 billion pieces of mail this holiday season.
USPS, FedEx and UPS all promise consumers that packages will get to their destination this holiday season. But when they get there depends on whether consumers meet shipping deadlines.
Here are the latest holiday schedules to ensure Christmas domestic delivery for USPS, FedEx and UPS. Of course, none of this is a guarantee because everything depends on the package’s origin and its destination.
USPS: Shipping service cutoff dates to ensure Christmas delivery
- Retail Ground - Friday, Dec. 14
- First Class Mail - Thursday, Dec. 20
- Priority Mail - Thursday, Dec. 20
- Priority Mail - Express Saturday, Dec. 22
FedEx: Shipping service cutoff dates to ensure Christmas delivery
- SmartPost Services - Monday, Dec. 10
- Ground - Friday, Dec. 14
- Home Delivery - Monday, Dec. 17
- Express Saver - Wednesday, Dec. 19
- 2Day Services Thursday, Dec. 20
- Overnight Services Friday, Dec. 21
UPS: Shipping service cutoff dates to ensure Christmas delivery
- Ground - Friday, Dec. 14
- 3 Day Select - Tuesday, Dec. 18
- 2nd Day Air Services - Thursday, Dec. 20
- Next Day Air Services - Saturday, Dec. 22
