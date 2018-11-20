Coast Coliseum getting ready for President Trump’s visit

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Monday night, the Mississippi Coast Coliseum arena will be filled with people turning out to see President Donald Trump for a campaign rally. The president will be in Biloxi to stump for Republican candidate Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.
A Secret Service detail and representatives from the Trump team arrived on the coast Tuesday afternoon. According to Coliseum Director Matt McDonnell, the emphasis is on security.
“We’ve met with the President’s security team and I can tell you, please understand that security will be tight for this event. You will be going through metal detectors. Don’t bring backpacks. Don’t bring pocketknives, any weapons of any kind. The lines coming in, it will take time to screen them. They will not be allowed into the facility. It’s no nonsense. It’s about security and they’re going to make sure the president is secure,” McDonnell said.
When then candidate Donald Trump came to the coliseum for a rally in January of 2016, the building reached full capacity with a standing room only crowd of 13,000.
The arena is being rented for full price by Donald J. Trump for President, Incorporated. Concessions will be available and people will have to pay a $5 parking fee.
People will not be allowed on coliseum grounds until 8 am Monday morning. Doors open at 5pm, and the president will take the stage at 8pm. Tickets to the event are free but must be reserved online using a mobile number to register. For more information regarding tickets click HERE.
Protesters are expected, but they not be able to gather on the Coliseum property. They will be able to set up across Highway 90 on the boardwalk, as well as on the sidewalk on Beauvoir Road.
The Coliseum’s ice skating rink is still open for public skating, but the glass and boards will be removed and the surface covered Saturday.
This will be the second time President Trump has held a rally in Mississippi to support the Hyde-Smith campaign.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.