Two auto burglary suspects arrested in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police arrested two men accused of auto burgalry on Sunday.
Hattiesbug Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said 26-year-old Kelly Bridges and 35-year-old Joe Brooks were caught in the act of auto burglary.
Officers arrested the two Hattiesburg men after spotting them pulling on car door handles and entering unlocked vehicles, according to Moore.
Moore said Bridges and Brooks were each charged with two counts of auto burglary and booked in the Forrest County Jail.
