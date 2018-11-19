Sen. Cory Booker to campaign for Mike Espy in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Democratic Sen. Cory Booker, of New Jersey, will be in Hattiesburg on the University of Southern Mississippi campus Monday to campaign to U.S. Senate candidate Mike Espy.
The campaign stop comes the day before a debate between Espy and U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-MS. The debate will air live on WDAM-ABC from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will also be streaming on WDAM.com.
Espy and Hyde-Smith will face off in a runoff election Nov. 27 to decide who will serve the rest of retired Sen. Thad Cochran’s term. Gov. Phil Bryant appoint Hyde-Smith to fill the seat in April until a special election could be held in November.
During Booker’s visit to Hattiesburg, he’s also expected to discuss student debt, job opportunities and other key issues that matter to students in Mississippi.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.