Salvation Army requests donations to meet holiday goal

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The holiday season is when many of us spend time with our loved ones, reconnect with family and give to charitable causes. The Salvation Army is encouraging folks in the season of giving to donate to their dip jar.
“The dip jar is a method in which we can accept noncash donations in the form of debit and credit cards," said Patrick Connelly, a Salvation Army corps officer. “People will simply just dip their card in, pull their card out and it’ll register a $4 donation.”
Connelly said they have a big goal they are trying to meet this year.
“The overall kettle goal is $250,000," Connelly said. "We have 37 days in which we are collecting and in those 37 days we hope to reach $250,000.”
They set the quarter-million dollar goal this year to fund several initiatives the organization puts on throughout the year.
“Here out of our office we provide roughly 60 food boxes a month," Connelly said. “Food insecurity is a huge issue in our nation and in our community, and so food assistance is one of the larger services that we provide.”
The Salvation Army rolled out a new program called the Pathway of Hope and funds this year will support its efforts.
“Through that program, we’ve seen a mother who was bound by addiction," Connelly said. “Her children were in state custody. Her children have now been returned to her. Her children are now living under the same roof. She has a full-time job, she’s providing for her children. She’s no longer depending on some of the services and programs.”
The drive has already begun, but in the coming days they’re expecting more participation from Pine Belt residents.
“Our Kettle campaign started on November the 9," Connelly said. “It’ll run through Christmas Eve. Our next big push is Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, which is when we’ll start at the Walmart locations.”
The Salvation Army’s message is simple.
“Join the fight. Join the fight for good and help us fight poverty in all of its forms,” Connelly said.
