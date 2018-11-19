Saints open as 14-point favorites over the Falcons

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are the hottest team in the NFL, and Vegas has no doubt taken notice. The Black and Gold were installed as 14-point favorites over the Falcons when they meet up on Thanksgiving night in the Superdome.
The Saints are riding a 9-game winning streak after dominating the Eagles, 48-7. Atlanta (4-6) has lost two in a row, including a home loss to the Cowboys on Sunday, 22-19. The Saints beat Atlanta in week 3 of the 2018 season, 43-37, in overtime.
New Orleans is 8-2 against the spread this season. They’ve covered the points eight straight weeks.
