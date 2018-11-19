The Rolling Stones plan 13 US live dates next year

FILE - In this May 25, 2018 file photo, Mick Jagger, left, and Keith Richards, of The Rolling Stones, perform during their No Filter tour in London. The Rolling Stones will be rolling through the U.S. next year. The band says it is adding a 13-show leg to its tour in spring 2019, kicking off in Miami on April 20. (Photo by Mark Allan/Invision/AP, File) (Mark Allan)