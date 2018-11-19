Pearl woman arrested, charged with kidnapping two children from Josephine, Texas

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Josephine (Texas) Police Department was dispatched to the 100 block of W. Hubbard, on November 16 around 1:30 a.m., in reference to missing children.
It was reported that an eight-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl were no longer at their home.
Josephine investigators quickly determined that the children had been lured from their home and were being taken, without permission, to a location in Jackson, Mississippi.
With assistance from the sheriff’s office, investigators identified the suspect as 33-year-old Crystal Gaylene Edwards from Pearl, and secured two felony kidnapping arrest warrants for her.
Edwards was located in Jackson and taken into custody by the United States Marshals Service and the Pearl Police Department shortly after 10:00 a.m. Monday morning.
Both children were located in Edwards' custody, unharmed, at the time of her arrest.
Edwards, a known acquaintance of the family, is not related to either of the children.
The Mississippi Child Protective Services has taken the children into custody pending their transport back to Texas.
Preliminary investigation has revealed that this was not a random kidnapping and that there is no danger to the general public.
Edwards is currently being held in the Rankin County Jail in Brandon on two counts of kidnapping and one count of sale of narcotics.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.