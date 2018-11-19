MS Dept. of Wildlife, Fisheries, & Parks give deer hunting dates & tips

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - Deer hunting season has kicked off for some areas in the state of Mississippi this year.
The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, & Parks is reminding hunters to keep a few tips and dates in mind while they’re out in the woods this season.
Deer season for the Southeast Zone of Mississippi are from Oct. 15 to Feb. 15. This zone consists of areas south of U.S. Highway 84 and east of MS Highway 35. Dates to hunt ‘Spring Turkey’ are Mar. 8 to Mar. 14.
For Mississippi’s East Central Zone, deer season began on Oct. 1 and will end on Jan. 31. This area consists of areas east of I-55, east of U.S. Highway 49, south of U.S. Highway 82, and north of U.S. Highway 84.
Deer gun season opened state wide on Saturday, Nov. 17. For more information, click here.
Here are a few tips from the MDWFP on minimizing potential environmental and human exposure to Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD):
- Supplemental feeding is banned in any CWD Management Zone (salt licks, mineral licks, and feeders)
- Carcasses may not be transported outside of any CWD Management Zone.
- Inspect body condition of each deer at the time of harvest. Do not consume any part of animals exhibiting clinical symptoms of CWD, including extreme weight loss, excessive salivation, or erratic behavior.
- Report any deer that appears to be diseased by completing a diseased deer report at www.mdwfp.com/cwd or call 1-800-BE-SMART
- Clean processing equipment between each deer.
- Thoroughly sanitize all equipment and workstations with a 50:50 solution of bleach and water. Soak tools for one hour in the bleach solution, and then rinse thoroughly with hot water.
- Any harvested deer may be taken directly to a taxidermist or meat processor within a CWD Management Zone.
To find your CWD Management Zone check station, click here.
For more information, visit the MDWFP website.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.