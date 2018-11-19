Monday Forecast

This morning started off cool across the area with temperatures in the 40s and partly cloudy skies. This afternoon is going to be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. I can't rule out a stray shower, but most of you will be dry. Skies will be mostly cloudy this evening with temperatures in the 50s. Lows tonight will be in the upper 40s.
Sunny skies look to return for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 60s.
Thanksgiving Day looks dry in the Pine Belt with temperatures in the low 60s and partly cloudy skies. It looks like the rain will go south of us into the Gulf of Mexico.
Our next good chance of rain looks to arrive on Saturday
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.