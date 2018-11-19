Look Ahead: Monday First Alert forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - You can expect partly cloudy and rather cool weather overnight with lows in the upper 40s.
For Monday we have partly cloudy skies with a little light rain possible. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Chance of rain is 20%.
Look for mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
For Wednesday expect sunny skies with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 40s.
Thanksgiving Day we can expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
For Friday expect mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain is 30%
For Saturday and Sunday expect a few showers with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the 50s.
