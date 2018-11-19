Lady Eagles shoot down Samford, 76-40

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi sophomore guard Allie Kennedy scored a career-high 17 points on a near-perfect Sunday afternoon shooting from the floor as the Lady Eagles ran away from Samford University 76-40 at Reed Green Coliseum.
Junior wing Alarie Kennedy added 15 points and eight rebounds as USM turned in its most effective and efficient offensive game of the season.
The Lady Eagles shot 60.4 percent from the floor, 50.0 percent from 3-point range and 81.8 percent from the free-throw line.
Kennedy led the way, shitting 7-of-8 shots from the floor, including 3-of-3 from 3-point range. Mayze hit 5-of-7 shots from the field and dropped in all three of her free throws.
USM (3-1) rebounded from its lone defeat of the season by out-rebounding the Lady Bulldogs 37-16 and holding Samford to 34.1 percent field-goal percentage.
The Lady Eagles jumped out to an 18-2 lead after one quarter and led 36-10 at halftime.
Freshman center Kelsey Jones scored 10 points for the Lady Eagles, senior guard Megan Brown had nine points, sis rebounds and two assists and junior point guard Shonte Hailes added seven points, five rebounds and four assists.
Samford got a team-high nine points each from sophomore wing Shauntai Battle and sophomore center Natalie Armstrong.
USM will return to the court on Friday for the opening round of the two-day Lady Eagles Thanksgiving Classic. The Lady Eagles will host Mississippi Valley State University at 4 p.m. before taking on Sam Houston State University at 6 p.m. Saturday.
