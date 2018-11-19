High School Football Recap: Week 14

SEMINARY, MS (WDAM) - Seminary High School rang up more than 700 yards total offense Friday night, including 680 yards rushing, in a Class 3A South State semifinals football game.
The Bulldogs needed every, single yard to put away Region 5-3A champion Winona High School.
Seminary sophomore running back Marquise Crosby rushed for 467 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries as the Region 8-2A champions held off the Tigers 46-41.
The Bulldogs (11-2) will host region foe and defending Class 3A state champion, Jefferson Davis County High School, at 7 p..m. Friday in the South State title game.
The winner will play for the state crown against the winner of the North State title game between Water Valley and North Panola high schools. The Class 3A state championship game will be played at 11 a.m. on Nov. 30 at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the University of Southern Mississippi campus in Hattiesburg.
Winona suffered its first loss of the season and finished 13-1.
Junior running back Jordan Barnett rushed for 57 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries for Seminary. Junior Poun’dar Youngblood added 25 yards and a touchdown on three carries, senior Antonio Mobley went for 72 yards on 14 carries and sophomore Cameron Sandford had 55 yards on four carries.
COLUMBIA, MS (WDAM) _ The Jaguars overcame a 9-0 deficit Friday night and junior Kyser Booth ran for two touchdowns in the second half as Jefferson Davis County moved into the South State title game for the second consecutive season.
JDC (10-4), which avenged a regular-season loss to the Wildcats, will travel to another Region 8-3A rival, Seminary High School (11-3), at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs (11-3) beat the Jaguars 20-14 on Oct. 19 in Bassfield.
Friday night, the Jaguars fell behind as Columbia (9-3) went ahead on a safety and an 80-yard touchdown pass from senior Ralpheal Luter to junior Jamison Kelly.
JDC cut the deficit to 9-7 on a 38-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Aljuare Arnold to senior Frank Barnett, and then took a 14-9 halftime lead on Arnold’s 5-yard run.
Booth put the Jaguars up 20-9 in the fourth quarter, but a 1-yard touchdown run by junior Kentrel Bullock got the Wildcats back within 20-15.
But Booth iced the win moments later with a 30-yard scoring run.
RICHTON, MS (WDAM) _ The one-two backfield punch of seniors Anson Windham and Jamerius Hosey brought the Rebels’ dream season to an end Friday night.
Windham rushed for 176 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries and Hosey ran for 123 yards on 22 carries as the Bulldogs moved into the Class 2A South State title game.
Bay Springs (11-3) will take on Region 5-2A archrival and defending 2A state champion Taylorsville High School (14-0) at 7 p.m. Friday night.
The winner will meet the winner of the Class 2A North State title game between Calhoun City and Scott Central high schools.
The Class 2A state championship game will be played at 3 p.m. on Dec. 1 at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the University of Southern Mississippi campus in Hattiesburg.
The Bulldogs led 14-8 at halftime and then put the game away by outscoring the Richton 14-0 in the third quarter.
The Rebels, who finished second in Region 8-2A and hosted playoff games for the first time since the current system was established in the 1980s, saw their season come to an end at 9-4.
COLLINS, MS (WDAM) _ Sophomore quarterback Ty Keyes threw for one touchdown and ran for a second Friday night as the defending Class 2A state champion Tartars (14-0) moved into the South State title game for a second consecutive season.
Senior Raven Arrington had two catches for a 72 yards and a touchdown and senior Chandler Cline’s proved to be the difference in the donnybrook with the Tigers.
Collins (11-2) saw a 10-game winning streak snapped.
