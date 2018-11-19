Confessed serial killer charged with 1970s murder of South Mississippi woman

Pascagoula Police investigator Darren Versiga said Little was arrested in LaPree’s death but authorities didn’t have enough evidence to prosecute him at the time. Versiga said he and the district attorney will meet with LaPree’s family and make a decision on whether or not to bring the case to trial. If they decide to go forward with the trial, all of the evidence will be brought before a grand jury in Jackson County so they can make a rational decision about how they want to move forward with this case.