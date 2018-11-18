William Carey soccer opens NAIA tournament with a pair of wins

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - William Carey’s home-field advantage proved to be valuable on Saturday afternoon as both the men and women’s clubs grabbed NAIA tournament wins.
The Lady Crusaders opened up their seventh straight NAIA tournament appearance with a 6-2 win over Missouri Baptist.
No. 2 Carey’s onslaught reached a peak in the second period when it scored five goals in 13 minutes. Petal native Jamie Holifield and Denmark native Silvia Leonessi both scored two goals.
WCU (17-3) travels to Orange Beach, Alabama on Tuesday to battle Eastern Oregon in the second round of the NAIA championships.
The men’s squad finished the day with a 3-0 win over Reinhardt to open the NAIA tournament.
Sophomore Pablo Varela Vasquez Frago scored two goals for the No. 1 Crusaders.
William Carey (18-0-1) travels to Irvine, California for the next round of the NAIA championships. The Crusaders face the winner of Georgia Gwinnett/Southeastern on Monday.
