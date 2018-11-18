WCU Nursing grads post 100 percent pass rate on licensure exam

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - William Carey University’s most recent nursing graduates achieved a great milestone. The school’s August 2018 class achieved a 100 percent pass rate on their NCLEX-RN exam.
This exam allows nurses to practice in all healthcare settings.
Dr. Karen Sicard, Dean of the WCU School of Nursing, says she’s very proud of the students for their achievements.
“I am very proud of our students for achieving this milestone and our faculty members, who have worked very hard to prepare the students for their role as professional nurses,” Sicard said. “Providing additional BSN-prepared nurses will have a direct effect on improving health outcomes for the citizens of Mississippi.”
WCU President Dr. Tommy King says this achievements speaks to the quality of the nursing program.
“The perfect pass rate for our nursing graduates speaks to the high quality of our nursing program,” King said. “The faculty, staff, students and administration are to be commended for helping William Carey University provide highly qualified nurses to serve the health care needs of our area.”
The new graduates have entered professional roles in caring for patients throughout south Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Texas, Minnesota, Arizona, and Alaska.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.