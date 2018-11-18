Look Ahead: Sunday First Alert forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The forecast for tonight calls for mainly clear skies and chilly with lows around 41. There could be some patchy fog after midnight.
Mainly sunny weather is on tap for tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s.
Becoming partly cloudy Sunday night with lows in the mid 40s.
Mostly cloudy on Monday with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s.
Tuesday expect sunny skies to return with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the lower 40s.
For Wednesday look for highs in the lower 60s and lows in the mid 40s . Sunny skies are expected.
For Thanksgiving day you can expect partly cloudy skies and cool weather with highs around 60 and lows in the mid 40s.
For Friday and Saturday expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s with a stray shower possible.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.