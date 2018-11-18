Crews begin work on major new Christmas display in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, MS (WDAM) -Work has begun in Columbia on a major new display of Christmas lights for the downtown area that is being paid for, in large part, by members of the local business community.
“This year, we’re just blowing it out of the water, so like never before done in Columbia, we’ll decorate the entire downtown district, all the way from Citizens Bank to the Courthouse,” said Nik Ingram, director of Main Street Columbia, Inc.
“This kicks off December the first, immediately after our Christmas parade. We’ll do a show and show the lights and it’ll be magical, it’ll be almost like you’re in Disneyland,” Ingram said.
The display will feature Christmas music played nightly throughout downtown. It will also include a Christmas tree, which will be 30-feet tall and will have 20,000 lights.
“People will come in to see the lights and stuff, they’ll spend some time looking around and notice our businesses and with the businesses being open, hopefully they’ll take time to drop in and see what they’ve got to offer,” said Justin McKenzie, mayor of Columbia.
“It will be the first time that we’ve ever had our courthouse decorated for the Christmas season,” said Terry Broome, district two supervisor for Marion County. “We’re looking forward to it and I think it’s going to be something that, if you spend a little time and come out and look at it, it’s going to be something to see.”
Lights will also be displayed along Second Street.
