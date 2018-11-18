Antebellum Christmas to be held at Marion County’s Ford Home

All proceeds will be used to preserve the home, which was built in 1809.

The John Ford home in Sandy Hook was built in 1809.
By Charles Herrington | November 17, 2018 at 6:43 PM CST - Updated November 17 at 6:43 PM

SANDY HOOK, MS (WDAM) -You can celebrate Christmas a month early and help preserve one of the oldest and most historic homes in the Pine Belt.

On Nov. 24, the Marion County Historical Society will host a “Fordsville Antebellum Christmas” at the John Ford home in Sandy Hook.

The event will feature mid-1800′s Christmas decor, candlelight tours of the home, theatrical presentations and a church service at the Paynes Chapel.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under.

