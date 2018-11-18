Antebellum Christmas to be held at Marion County’s Ford Home

SANDY HOOK, MS (WDAM) -You can celebrate Christmas a month early and help preserve one of the oldest and most historic homes in the Pine Belt.
On Nov. 24, the Marion County Historical Society will host a “Fordsville Antebellum Christmas” at the John Ford home in Sandy Hook.
The event will feature mid-1800′s Christmas decor, candlelight tours of the home, theatrical presentations and a church service at the Paynes Chapel.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under.
All proceeds will be used to preserve the home, which was built in 1809.
