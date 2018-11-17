Woodley Elementary School celebrates being rated B school

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Woodley Elementary School in Hattiesburg hosted a High Achievement Awards Ceremony and Celebration on Friday in the Woodley Auditorium to recognize student success on the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program.
“The most celebrated time a school could ever have,” said Principal Felica Morris.
Woodley Elementary School also was recently was give a B rating based on the Mississippi Department of Education’s MAAP, which is designed to measure student achievement in English language arts, mathematics, science and U.S. history.
Morris explained the importance of the test results.
“Level 4s and level 5s are your proficient and advanced, that means the boys and girls have exceeded and passed the expectations,” said Morris.
Mayor Toby Barker also was in attendance to congratulate all students. Parents, family and the community supported the ceremony as well.
Sylvester Crosby is a grandparent of a student at Woodley Elementary and said that his granddaughter has improved in her school work.
“Her academics have shifted up and she’s doing really good," Crosby said. “Woodley School is promising, everybody should bring their kids here.”
Morris said that next Woodley Elementary will aim to encourage its students to strive for an A rating.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.