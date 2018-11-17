West Jones upsets Hattiesburg 37-14

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - West Jones pull offed a huge upset Friday night with a 37-14 victory over the Hattiesburg Tigers.
The Mustang’s defense was dominant throughout the game. They did not allow the Tigers’s offense to reach the endzone until the second half of the game.
Hattiesburg quarterback Jarod Conner threw three interceptions, one of those were a pick six. Senior defensive tackle Byron Young accounted for three sacks. Senior wide receiver Jalen Graham also had a huge night with two touchdown grabs.
The Mustangs will travel to Picayune next Friday for the South Half Title.
