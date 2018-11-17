USM student group calls for Hyde-Smith to resign

“I would definitely like to see her drop out of the race, resign, all those things, because what she said is not OK,” said Southern Miss Common Sense President Brandon Rue. “Trent Lott said some racist things back in his time, and he was kicked out of office for it and resigned. What's the difference now? Has our climate changed that much to where she can say something so blatant and not have any repercussions with it?”