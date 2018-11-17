President Trump coming to Biloxi ahead of U.S. Senate runoffs

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - WLOX News Now just confirmed President Donald Trump will return to Biloxi on Monday, November 26. Trump will hold a rally the day before runoff elections for the U.S. Senate seat to support Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R).
Hyde-Smith is facing opponent Mike Espy (D) on Tuesday, November 27.
The Trump rally will be at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum starting at 8 p.m. (CST). Doors open at 5 p.m. (CST). This will be the second time President Trump holds a rally in Mississippi to support the Hyde-Smith campaign.
The winner of the runoff election completes the term of former Mississippi Senator Thad Cochran.
Officials at the MS Coast Coliseum and from the Cindy Hyde-Smith campaign have confirmed the rally is taking place. Details are still being finalized. WLOX News Now will continue to provide updates as new details emerge.
