Man injured in Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Friday night.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said officers responded to a report of a shooting at 1810 Country Club Road around 9:30 p.m. and found a man suffering from a possible gunshot wound.
The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to Moore.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
