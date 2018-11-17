Man injured in Hattiesburg shooting

Police responded to the shooting at 1810 Country Club Road around 9:30 p.m. (Photo source: WDAM)
November 16, 2018 at 10:09 PM CST - Updated November 16 at 10:28 PM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Friday night.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said officers responded to a report of a shooting at 1810 Country Club Road around 9:30 p.m. and found a man suffering from a possible gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to Moore.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

