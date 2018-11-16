Sports book opens at Scarlet Pearl

D’IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) -Sports betting has arrived in D’Iberville. The Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort opened its sports book operation Friday.
DraftKings at Scarlet Pearl opened with plenty of fanfare.
Tom Theard from Gulfport was one of the first customers to place a bet.
“I bet on the Saints. I don’t know any other team. The Winning team,” Theard said.
Scarlet Pearl is the last casino in South Mississippi to get into the sports betting game.
“It did take us longer. It was well worth the wait,” said CEO LuAnn Pappas.
She said the casino was patient. All analysts predict sports betting is going to be a game changer for Mississippi, and Scarlet Pearl is excited about partnering with a global entertainment company like DraftKings.
“It the newest amenity on the Gulf Coast, and anything we can do to continue to underscore the importance of having all the amenities that everyone knows and loves. For us, having a brand like DraftKings is outstanding,” Pappas said.
DraftKings made a name for itself on the daily fantasy sports betting scene. It’s one of the world’s top sports technology companies and brings a lot to the table.
“We have a great data base and brand with sports fans. They’ve been playing our fantasy product in Mississippi and the surrounding states for many years. We think a lot of them will be attracted to a retail location that DraftKings is in partnership with. We think it’s a great match,” said DraftKings CEO Jason Robins.
This is DraftKings’s first retail sports book partnership. The company said the industry is promising new technology that will enhance the sports betting business.
“We think this is just the tip of the iceberg. A lot of the things you’ll be seeing in the coming years will transform the experience for customers,” Robins said.
Among the things DraftKings is working on is something they call live in game betting.
