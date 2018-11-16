Pine Belt football slate-South State semis

Pine Belt football slate-South State semis
By Tim Doherty | November 15, 2018 at 6:25 PM CST - Updated November 15 at 6:25 PM

(All games kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday)

Mississippi High School Activities Association

Class 1A

First round

(Friday, Nov. 9)

  • Lumberton 38, Leake County 6
  • Stringer 15, French Camp 0
  • East Marion 26, Noxapater 0

South State semifinals

  • East Marion (7-5) at Lumberton (11-1)
  • Stringer (11-2) at Nanih Waiya (12-1)

Class 2A

First round

(Friday, Nov. 2)

  • Taylorsville 50, Perry Central 0
  • (Perry Central (3-8) eliminated)
  • Bay Springs 60, North Forrest 27
  • (North Forrest (5-6) eliminated)
  • Richton 36, Heidelberg 6
  • (Heidelberg (4-8) eliminated)
  • Collins 34, Enterprise 6

Second round

(Friday, Nov. 9)

  • Taylorsville 48, Pisgah 7
  • Collins 20, St. Joseph Catholic 0
  • Richton 49, Mize 14
  • Bay Springs 49, Pelahatchie 43

South State semifinals

  • Taylorsville (13-0) at Collins (11-1)
  • Bay Springs (10-3) at Richton (9-3)

Class 3A

First round

(Friday, Nov. 2)

  • Seminary 53, Southeast Lauderdale 7
  • Columbia 42, Morton 7
  • Jefferson Davis County 61, Forest 22
  • Raleigh 25, Jefferson County 6
  • Magee 50, Hazlehurst 24

Second round

  • Seminary 22, Raleigh 6
  • (Raleigh (5-8) eliminated)
  • Winona 27, Magee 12
  • (Magee (9-4) eliminated)
  • Columbia 28, Crystal Springs 20
  • Jefferson Davis County 53, Velma Jackson 14

South State semifinals

  • Jefferson Davis County (9-4) at Columbia (10-2)
  • Winona (13-0) at Seminary (10-3)

Class 4A

First round

(Friday, Nov. 2)

  • South Pike 18, Sumrall 16
  • (Sumrall (8-4) eliminated)
  • Poplarville 50, Jackson Lanier 20
  • Greene County 35, McComb 8
  • Mendenhall 38, Moss Point 26

Second round

(Friday, Nov. 9)

  • East Central 17, Greene County 7
  • (Greene County (9-4) eliminated)
  • South Pike 44, Mendenhall 26
  • (Mendenhall (10-2) eliminated)
  • Poplarville 40, Northeast Lauderdale 8

South State semifinals

  • South Pike (11-2) at Poplarville (11-1)
  • West Lauderdale (12-1) at East Central (11-0)

Class 5A

First round

(Friday, Nov. 9)

  • Laurel 37, Wayne County 6
  • (Wayne County (7-4) eliminated) 
  • West Jones 25, Stone 23
  • (Stone (4-7) eliminated)
  • Hattiesburg 52, Brookhaven 6
  • Picayune 55, Natchez 8

South State semifinals

  • West Jones (10-2) at Hattiesburg (12-0)
  • Picayune (9-3) at Laurel (9-3)

Class 6A

First round

(Fridasy, Nov. 9)

  • Oak Grove 45, Harrison Central 14
  • Petal 34, Gulfport 0
  • Brandon 31, St. Martin 28
  • Pearl 28, Ocean Springs 12

South State semifinals

  • Petal (6-6) at Oak Grove (10-2)
  • Pearl (8-4) at Brandon (12-1)

Mississippi Association of Independent Schools

Playoffs

Division AAA

First round

  • Bayou Academy 35, Columbia Academy 26
  • (Columbia Academy (3-8) eliminated)
  • Wayne Academy 28, Silliman Institute 20

Quarterfinals

  • Central Hinds Academy 21, Wayne Academy 20
  • (Wayne Academy (6-6) eliminated)

Division AA

First round

  • Sylva Bay Academy 46, Newton County Academy 19

Quarterfinals

  • Sylva Bay Academy 27, Tri-County Academy 24 (OT)

Semifinals

  • Centreville Academy 40, Sylva Bay Academy 38 (3OT)
  • (Sylva Bay Academy (10-3) eliminated)

