Pine Belt football slate-South State semis

Playoff schedules
(All games kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday)
Mississippi High School Activities Association
Class 1A
First round
(Friday, Nov. 9)
- Lumberton 38, Leake County 6
- Stringer 15, French Camp 0
- East Marion 26, Noxapater 0
South State semifinals
- East Marion (7-5) at Lumberton (11-1)
- Stringer (11-2) at Nanih Waiya (12-1)
Class 2A
First round
(Friday, Nov. 2)
- Taylorsville 50, Perry Central 0
- (Perry Central (3-8) eliminated)
- Bay Springs 60, North Forrest 27
- (North Forrest (5-6) eliminated)
- Richton 36, Heidelberg 6
- (Heidelberg (4-8) eliminated)
- Collins 34, Enterprise 6
Second round
(Friday, Nov. 9)
- Taylorsville 48, Pisgah 7
- Collins 20, St. Joseph Catholic 0
- Richton 49, Mize 14
- Bay Springs 49, Pelahatchie 43
South State semifinals
- Taylorsville (13-0) at Collins (11-1)
- Bay Springs (10-3) at Richton (9-3)
Class 3A
First round
(Friday, Nov. 2)
- Seminary 53, Southeast Lauderdale 7
- Columbia 42, Morton 7
- Jefferson Davis County 61, Forest 22
- Raleigh 25, Jefferson County 6
- Magee 50, Hazlehurst 24
Second round
- Seminary 22, Raleigh 6
- (Raleigh (5-8) eliminated)
- Winona 27, Magee 12
- (Magee (9-4) eliminated)
- Columbia 28, Crystal Springs 20
- Jefferson Davis County 53, Velma Jackson 14
South State semifinals
- Jefferson Davis County (9-4) at Columbia (10-2)
- Winona (13-0) at Seminary (10-3)
Class 4A
First round
(Friday, Nov. 2)
- South Pike 18, Sumrall 16
- (Sumrall (8-4) eliminated)
- Poplarville 50, Jackson Lanier 20
- Greene County 35, McComb 8
- Mendenhall 38, Moss Point 26
Second round
(Friday, Nov. 9)
- East Central 17, Greene County 7
- (Greene County (9-4) eliminated)
- South Pike 44, Mendenhall 26
- (Mendenhall (10-2) eliminated)
- Poplarville 40, Northeast Lauderdale 8
South State semifinals
- South Pike (11-2) at Poplarville (11-1)
- West Lauderdale (12-1) at East Central (11-0)
Class 5A
First round
(Friday, Nov. 9)
- Laurel 37, Wayne County 6
- (Wayne County (7-4) eliminated)
- West Jones 25, Stone 23
- (Stone (4-7) eliminated)
- Hattiesburg 52, Brookhaven 6
- Picayune 55, Natchez 8
South State semifinals
- West Jones (10-2) at Hattiesburg (12-0)
- Picayune (9-3) at Laurel (9-3)
Class 6A
First round
(Fridasy, Nov. 9)
- Oak Grove 45, Harrison Central 14
- Petal 34, Gulfport 0
- Brandon 31, St. Martin 28
- Pearl 28, Ocean Springs 12
South State semifinals
- Petal (6-6) at Oak Grove (10-2)
- Pearl (8-4) at Brandon (12-1)
Mississippi Association of Independent Schools
Playoffs
Division AAA
First round
- Bayou Academy 35, Columbia Academy 26
- (Columbia Academy (3-8) eliminated)
- Wayne Academy 28, Silliman Institute 20
Quarterfinals
- Central Hinds Academy 21, Wayne Academy 20
- (Wayne Academy (6-6) eliminated)
Division AA
First round
- Sylva Bay Academy 46, Newton County Academy 19
Quarterfinals
- Sylva Bay Academy 27, Tri-County Academy 24 (OT)
Semifinals
- Centreville Academy 40, Sylva Bay Academy 38 (3OT)
- (Sylva Bay Academy (10-3) eliminated)
