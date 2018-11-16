Organization hands out Thanksgiving meal boxes to those in need

PETAL, MS (WDAM) - ‘Tis the season of giving and an organization in Petal is giving back to the community one box at a time through its annual food drive.
It’s a blessing that keeps on giving. The Petal Children's Task Force held its annual food box giveaway Friday.
“In the boxes we have oil, we have flower, sugar, cornmeal, canned goods, we got cranberry sauce. Everything that you'll need,” said the organization’s executive director, Demaris Lee.
More than 200 people waited in line for their box filled with food donated from local churches. Lee said the boxes are provided to low income families.
“You don't walk in here saying, ‘I'm so glad I get to get a box of food.’ They're coming in with their head down saying, ‘I have to get a box of food,’” said Lee.
“When you don't make a whole lot, like I do, look, sometimes my sister has to help me get by month to month. So, it means a lot,” said a food box recipient.
Many people say they depend on the boxes to feed their families.
“It helps my family out because my husband, we struggle. With the money he gets paid, it goes all on bills. So, knowing that my daughter is going to get fed for thanksgiving means a lot to me,” said Dawn Welsh.
Several folks in line say they've been receiving the food boxes for years, and to know that they won't go hungry this year is a blessing.
“It makes me feel good, because at least I know there's people out there helping those in need,” said Welsh.
Lee said the Petal Children’s Task Force holds a food giveaway for Christmas as well.
