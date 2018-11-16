New video showcases drawings of young students in WCU art program

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A new music video produced by William Carey University is showcasing the drawings of some young Hattiesburg students who’ve been participating in an intensive art program.
The video, produced by Rick Wilemon, director of the “Carey About Art” program, highlights the work of students from United Christian Academy.
Wilemon has spent the last few weeks teaching the children various art techniques.
“Carey About Art” is a community outreach program established at WCU two years ago, to provide art programs to schools that don’t have them.
It is funded by a grant from the Ellsworth Foundation.
“To go out and do this is a real blessing, because our budgets have not allowed all schools in all communities to have an art program, so this allows me something meaningful to do and it’s something I hold very near and dear to my own heart," Wilemon said.
“What we’ve done is taken their art from the last month and created a music video just so they can see their own work and see how their art becomes art, which will then be loaded onto You Tube."
The children saw the video for the first time Thursday, during a field trip to the new Lucile Parker Gallery at WCU.
They also viewed an exhibit of art from the Russian Kindness Foundation.
